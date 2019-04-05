Oliva Mehaffey to compete at home of the Masters

Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey and England’s Alice Hewson will compete at the home of the Masters on Saturday after qualifying for the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Scarva woman Mehaffey followed a 73 with a 72 on Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club - Hewson recovering from an opening 76 to card a second round 69.

The top 30 players in the 72-strong field qualified for Saturday’s final round at Augusta National and 11 players who tied for 21st place on three over par went into a play-off for the 10 remaining places.

Nine players advanced with a par on the first extra hole and Spain’s Ainhoa Olarra then birdied the second hole to leave Italy’s Alessia Nobilio as the unlucky player to miss out, although all 72 competitors will play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho, the world’s top ranked amateur, holds a one-shot lead after adding a 71 to her opening 68 to finish five under par.

England’s Annabell Fuller finished six over par after rounds of 73 and 77 with compatriot Lily May Humphreys on 12 over after successive rounds of 78.