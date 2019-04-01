Olivia Mehaffey: Course record and career low score at Papago for Arizona State

Scarva’s Olivia Mehaffey hit the heights with a career-tied low score to help Arizona State University home as runners-up in the PING/AGU Invitational.

The Tandragee Golf Club member, currently a junior at university in America, posted a 65 over the weekend on the way to a course record at Papago.

Second overall arrived for the team in the Arizona State-hosted tournament, just one stroke behind USC, with Mehaffey sixth on five under in the individual honours.

Mehaffey can now boast a series of strong positions over the season, including victory - a first of her campaign - in February’s Bruin Wave Invitational.

“Olivia’s 65 was an outstanding round,” said Arizona State University head coach Missy Farr-Kaye following Mehaffey’s record round. “I believe when every member of our team finds the zone that Olivia did, we will be unbeatable.”

The 15-team PING/ASU invitational was held for the first time at the Papago course.

Mehaffey and her team-mates now turn focus to this month’s Pac-12 Championships in California.

That will be followed by the NCAA Regionals across May 6-8 when the nation’s top teams aim to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Mehaffey has also been invited to compete across April’s inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

She is set for three rounds at the world-famous course one week ahead of this year’s Masters.