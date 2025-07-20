Scottie Scheffler was already looking forward to a potential Royal Portrush return minutes after getting his hands on The Claret Jug for the first time.

The American eased his way to his fourth major title after a three-shot victory on the Dunluce Links over Sunday’s commanding display.

The success means Scheffler has won three out of the four major prizes in golf - one shy of the grand slam feat which Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy achieved at the Masters back in April.

After previously winning the Masters twice, the PGA Championship and now the Open – Scheffler now needs to get his hands on the US Open to complete the set.

Open champion Scottie Scheffler enjoying the moment at Royal Portrush on Sunday with parents Scott and Diane, plus son Bennett. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

In his victory speech on the 18th green to close a record-breaking week that helped to showcase Northern Ireland to a global audience, Scheffler said: "Thank you to Royal Portrush and the town here...I wish I could have seen more of the town but it was a business week.

"It was a tremendous week and I look forward to hopefully bringing The Open back here."

He added: “Thank you so much to the fans this week for all the support. I know I wasn't the fan favourite today, but I did hear a lot of ‘USA’ and ‘Dallas, Texas’ chants. So I appreciate you guys coming out to support.

“The fan support all week was tremendous. It was a ton of fun to get to play here. I got to play with Shane (Lowry) the first couple days, and you guys coming out to support Shane the way you did was really special. It was really fun to play in front of such a great crowd.

“To my family, starting with my wife and my son, thank you so much for the support. I couldn't do any of this without you. I just love you very much. I can't wait to get home and celebrate.”

Scheffler then extended his thanks.

"To my parents and the rest of the team, Teddy, Blake, Phil, everybody at home, I can't thank you guys enough,” he said. “I feel like I've got the best support team that I could possibly have.

"Everybody does such a good job of working together. Everybody is so humble, and they just do a really good job. Thank you all very much, especially you guys at home.

"To the agronomy team this week, this course was in great condition. This golf course played amazing. It was extremely healthy turf. It was a really tremendous week, so shout out to the grounds crew.

"Also thank you so much to the R&A for putting on such a great event. You guys do such a good job of supporting the players so well.

"Especially as an American player coming over to a foreign country, the R&A does such a good job taking care of us, all the way from the locker room to the food and beverage to all the staff in the clubhouse, you guys just do a great job.

"Transportation as well, just making this week really easy and really special for all of us.

"Thank you all so much for such a really great week.”

Sky Sports grabbed a few words with the winner and when asked if he would be celebrating in the north coast, Scheffler outlined he has other plans.