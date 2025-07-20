Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 9th during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy’s dreams for Open Championship success appear to be over as Scottie Scheffler closes in on victory at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy’s hoped-for charge failed to materialise over the front nine as he did not get the fast start he had on Saturday, when he carded three birdies in four holes.

He turned in 34, at 10 under, but having failed to gain any momentum he needed to stand a chance of a dream win in his home Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The writing was on the wall for the Holywood native when a mis-hit chip at the 10th cost him a double bogey and with that his chances were over.

He has since gained a stroke back at the 12th to move to -9.

He followed that birdie up by consecutive pars at 13 and 14, before landing another birdie at the 15th for -10.

Whilst for Scheffler, birdies at the first, after a brilliant approach to a foot, the fourth and fifth had opened up a seven-shot gap and his procession to a first Claret Jug looked even more of a formality for the world number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he got too greedy with a fairway bunker shot at the eighth and left the ball in the sand, resulting in a double-bogey six and his first dropped shot in 33 holes.

But, typically, he responded with two further birdies to get to 17 under, which was still just about in range of last week’s Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup who had turned in a three-under 33. He is currently on -12, alongside American Harris English.