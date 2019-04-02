OPEN GOLF: 15,000 additional tickets made available for The Open at Royal Portrush

The R & A have extended the capacity of each of the Championship days at The Open in Portrush in July meaning an additional 15,000 tickets are now available.

Tickets for The Open Championship, which takes place at Royal Portrush from July 18-21, sold out in record time.

But an additional 15,000 tickets have now been made available after he capacity on each of the four Championship days (Thursday - Sunday) by 3,750, meaning 43,750 spectators will be at the Co Antrim venue each day.

It will mean a total of 215,000 supporters across the week as Northern Ireland stages the tournament for the first time since 1951.

"From the moment tickets and hospitality packages went on sale last year it was clear that there was huge demand from fans to attend this historic occasion," said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A.

"We have been working closely with the government agencies, our advisers and contractors to assess whether we could accommodate some fans on each day of the Championship and have decided that we can do so without impacting on the outstanding spectator experience we provide."

The extra tickets for The 148th Open will go on sale on April 15.