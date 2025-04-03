Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson believes Rory McIlroy can cope with the pressure in his quest to secure a career Grand Slam with victory at Augusta National next week.

McIlroy would become one of only six players to have won all four of golf’s biggest prizes should he manage to claim victory in the prestigious tournament at his 17th attempt.

The Co Down man won the US Open, The Open and two US PGA Championships during a stellar few years for the 35-year-old between 2011 and 2014.

McIlroy’s best result at the Masters was a runner-up finish in 2022 behind American Scottie Scheffler as the victory he craves more than any other continued to elude him.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy would complete a career Grand Slam if he manages to secure his first victory at the Masters. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Mickelson, though, says the Northern Ireland man will be able to block out the inevitable hype and focus on his objective when the tournament commences next week.

“That's challenging,” said the six-time major winner.

“But he’s done it so many times in his ability to win tournaments. He's been able to compartmentalise that.

“I don't think that's going to be an issue for him.”

Mickelson was speaking ahead of playing in LIV Golf’s Miami event this week.

The 54-year-old does not feel that McIlroy’s history at the Masters will impact his chances of finally getting over the line.

“His ability to compartmentalise all the things that have transpired in the past is a strength of his so I don't think it'll be an issue or I don't think that's what's holding him back from winning the Masters,” said Mickelson, who waited 13 years for his first triumph in a major and finished as the runner-up six times in the US Open.

“I think he drives the ball so long and straight that he has a huge advantage on that golf course.

“He and about 20 guys that drive it like he does will have an advantage of playing it a certain way.”

McIlroy famously appeared on target for Masters glory in 2011 after leading after each of the first three rounds before a Sunday collapse thwarted his chances, leaving him languishing in a tie for 15th.