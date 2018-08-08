Rory McIlroy believes another Major win is on the cards

Rory McIlroy believes he is ready to win another Major Championship and is hopeful that a positive mental attitude can bring rewards at this week’s US PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

The Holywood’s man’s last victory in one of golf’s four biggest events came at this tournament in 2014, when he claimed a one-shot triumph over Phil Mickelson at Valhalla.

Since then McIlroy has eight top tens in 14 Majors, including a tie for second at the Open Championship last month, as well as two Race to Dubai titles and a FedEx Cup as he continues to sit at golf’s top table.

However, this season has been one of frustration on a Sunday for the 29 year old as he lost out after going out in the final group at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Masters Tournament and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational alongside eventual winner Justin Thomas just last week.

But McIlroy says he is happy to be in the mix on the last day at tournaments.

“It’s certainly close. I mean, I’ve kept giving myself chances this year. I haven’t closed out those tournaments as I would have liked but at least I’m putting myself in position and that’s all I can do.

“I can just keep putting myself in position and learn from those experiences, good or bad, and try to use what I’ve learned and put it into practice the next time I guess.

“So I’ve done well, I’m slowly getting back up the World Rankings. I’ve done a lot of good things. The only thing I haven’t done is win enough.

“Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t but right now I would love to take my chance in a final group here on Sunday again.

“In golf you just have to be an optimist. The times where I haven’t won, and I haven’t played my best, I try to learn from it and I move on. There’s no point in reflecting on it too much or dwelling on it.

“You just have to turn up to the next tournament and it’s a fresh start. Even this week’s a fresh start.”