Rory McIlroy believes he still has a "decent chance" of defending his Hero Dubai Desert Classic crown despite being eight shots behind leader Ewen Ferguson.

After starting with an opening round of 70, McIlroy gained another stroke after carding a 71, meaning he is three-under par for the tournament.

With McIlroy predicting testing conditions at Emirates Golf Club over the weekend, he hasn't ruled out lifting the trophy for the fifth time in his career come Sunday.

However, the 35-year-old conceded that he needs to make more putts if he is to be in contention to lift the trophy once again on Sunday.

He said: "I'd say the winning score isn't going to be much above what the leader is right now, especially the way the course is going to play over the weekend.

"The greens will continue to get a little bit firmer, and will put such a premium on putting it in the fairway and hitting a lot of greens.

"If I can focus on that over the weekend, get a couple of putts to drop, I think I've still got a decent chance.

"There's a lot of grain going different ways, double breakers. Felt like I was hitting pretty good putts. Burned a lot of edges. So just have to keep trying to make committed strokes and make good reads, and hopefully sooner or later, they are going to drop.”

When asked to sum-up his second round performance, McIlroy responded: “A little frustrated. But I thought the conditions were a little tricky. This afternoon the wind was up a little bit more. The greens started to get a little bit firmer.

“It was hard to hit it close and make a ton of birdies. I know a couple of people did, but overall I felt like the scoring this afternoon, not quite as good as the scoring this morning.

“You know, get out there early tomorrow and try to post a score and get myself up the leaderboard and give myself a chance for Sunday.”

Daniel Hillier is one shot back on -11, with four players on -8, including England’s Tyrrell Hatton.