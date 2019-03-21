Rory McIlroy: Canadian Open debut part of PGA Tour summer plans

Rory McIlroy has confirmed a maiden appearance at the RBC Canadian Open as part of his PGA Tour summer schedule.

The Northern Irishman’s commitment for the Ontario tournament over June 6-9 arrives a week ahead of the US Open at Pebble Beach.

“I‘m really excited to play in my first RBC Canadian Open,” said McIlroy. “There continues to be a lot of momentum around this historic tournament, with a new date, new location and now a new concert series.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see the passion that Canada has for our sport and I look forward to seeing the energy of Canadian golf fans first hand.

“I’m also looking forward to squaring off with DJ (Dustin Johnson), Adam (Hadwin) and the rest of Team RBC for Canada’s National Open Championship.”

The news arrives off the back of the world number four’s thrilling Players’ Championship success on St Patrick’s Day at Sawgrass.

“Rory is one of the game’s most accomplished and iconic young stars – his win at The Players’ Championship this past weekend was incredible,” said Mary DePaoli, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer, RBC. “We are so pleased that he has added the 2019 RBC Canadian Open to his schedule and are looking forward to giving him a warm welcome to Canada for his first-ever start at the tournament.

“I’m sure that Canadian golf fans, young and old, will show him our enthusiasm for this great sport.”