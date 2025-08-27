Rory McIlroy’s year of Masters milestone and Portrush homecoming hero could finish with a further flourish as he declared “I've still got a lot of golf coming up”.

The Northern Ireland ace secured his place in golf’s history books as only the sixth player to ever complete the grand slam of majors with April’s Augusta glory. He followed that Masters highlight as the main draw in July’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The challenges continue for McIlroy as he targets a seventh DP World Tour ‘Race to Dubai’ title triumph to cut Colin Montgomerie’s all-time tally to one.

September’s Ryder Cup looms large within the sporting calendar, along with international appearances in India and Australia over 2025.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is relishing the remainder of his 2025 calendar. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

His immediate schedule throws up tournaments close to roots past and present, with Kildare’s Irish Open and Wentworth-based BMW PGA Championship leading into a return to America for the Ryder Cup.

“It means a lot...those are two big weeks for me to try to extend my lead in the ‘Race to Dubai’," said McIlroy following Sunday’s Tour Championship. "That's become a pretty important thing for me, I'm chasing a little bit of history there...I want to put my head down and play well those couple weeks.

"They're sort of like two home tournaments...Ireland being my national open and then we live pretty much on the course at Wentworth.

"Big couple weeks to try to play well but also sharpen up different aspects of the game going into the Ryder Cup.”

With the closing months of a magical 2025 in mind, McIlroy reflected on his state of play.

“The season is not over for me,” he said, with Sunday marking the close of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup run. “I've still got a lot of golf coming up...I refuse to call this the end of the season.”

He added: "But my game feels close...it certainly isn't far away.”

McIlroy also highlighted an emotional link back to the Masters.

“I actually did a couple of things for Augusta National this week,” he said on Sunday. “I didn't go there, but there was a couple things I had to do.

"I had the green jacket on for a few hours on Wednesday doing something.