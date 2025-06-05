Rory McIlroy destined to miss cut at RBC Canadian Open after poor second round
The Masters champion carded a quadruple bogey, a double bogey and four other bogeys in an eight-over-par round that left him languishing well down the leaderboard on nine over.
The world number two was some 21 shots behind Cameron Champ, who looked set to take the halfway lead after carding a blemish-free 66 to reach 12 under.
It will be the first time McIlroy has missed the cut since the Open at Royal Troon last July and continues a troubled build-up to next week’s US Open.
There was better news for Irishman Shane Lowry, whose two-under-par 68 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley took him to eight under and into contention heading into the weekend.
McIlroy was already facing an uphill battle after shooting one over par on Thursday and his day began to unravel after taking an eight on the par-four fifth.
That occurred after he fired his second shot out of bounds from the rough and was forced to take a further penalty after playing a provisional. He then missed the green with his fifth shot and needed three more to find the hole.
Things got worse from there with further bogeys at the eighth and 10th before he double-bogeyed the 11th and then dropped more shots at the 13th and 17th. The only relief came with birdies on the 15th and at the last.
