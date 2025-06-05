Rory McIlroy destined to miss cut at RBC Canadian Open after poor second round

By PA Sport
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 23:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rory McIlroy was destined to miss the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after shooting a dismal second-round 78 on Friday.

The Masters champion carded a quadruple bogey, a double bogey and four other bogeys in an eight-over-par round that left him languishing well down the leaderboard on nine over.

The world number two was some 21 shots behind Cameron Champ, who looked set to take the halfway lead after carding a blemish-free 66 to reach 12 under.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be the first time McIlroy has missed the cut since the Open at Royal Troon last July and continues a troubled build-up to next week’s US Open.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

There was better news for Irishman Shane Lowry, whose two-under-par 68 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley took him to eight under and into contention heading into the weekend.

McIlroy was already facing an uphill battle after shooting one over par on Thursday and his day began to unravel after taking an eight on the par-four fifth.

That occurred after he fired his second shot out of bounds from the rough and was forced to take a further penalty after playing a provisional. He then missed the green with his fifth shot and needed three more to find the hole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Things got worse from there with further bogeys at the eighth and 10th before he double-bogeyed the 11th and then dropped more shots at the 13th and 17th. The only relief came with birdies on the 15th and at the last.

Related topics:Rory McIlroyMastersShane Lowry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice