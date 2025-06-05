Rory McIlroy was destined to miss the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after shooting a dismal second-round 78 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masters champion carded a quadruple bogey, a double bogey and four other bogeys in an eight-over-par round that left him languishing well down the leaderboard on nine over.

The world number two was some 21 shots behind Cameron Champ, who looked set to take the halfway lead after carding a blemish-free 66 to reach 12 under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the first time McIlroy has missed the cut since the Open at Royal Troon last July and continues a troubled build-up to next week’s US Open.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

There was better news for Irishman Shane Lowry, whose two-under-par 68 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley took him to eight under and into contention heading into the weekend.

McIlroy was already facing an uphill battle after shooting one over par on Thursday and his day began to unravel after taking an eight on the par-four fifth.

That occurred after he fired his second shot out of bounds from the rough and was forced to take a further penalty after playing a provisional. He then missed the green with his fifth shot and needed three more to find the hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad