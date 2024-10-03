Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy could only manage a three-under 69 in the pro-am event at Carnoustie which left him in a share of 73rd place on the opening day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Playing alongside his father Gerry, McIlroy is eight shots off South Africa’s Darren Fichardt, who carded an 11-under-par 61 at Kingsbarns.

“It was a perfect day to play Carnoustie,” McIlroy said. “I probably didn’t quite take advantage of the conditions the way that I wanted to or should have, but a solid round and something to try to build upon tomorrow at Kingsbarns.

“It’s my dad’s 65th birthday on Saturday so to be able to stroll around the Old Course with him is going to be a pretty cool occasion.”

Rory McIlroy on the 12th tee on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie.

Fichardt threatened to card the second 59 in DP World Tour history before claiming a narrow lead.

He fired two eagles and nine birdies, just a shot outside the course record shared by Branden Grace and Peter Uihlein.

On a day of low scoring in ideal conditions, that gave the 49-year-old a one-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron John, whose 62 also came at Kingsbarns, with Scott Jamieson and Andrew Wilson shooting 63 at the same venue.

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier returned a 63 on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Fichardt had a chance to break the 60 barrier when he covered his first 16 holes in 11 under thanks to two eagles and eight birdies, but three-putted the eighth – his 17th – before making a birdie on the ninth.

“I started with a birdie on my first hole, the 10th, and then I hit a really poor three-putt the next hole,” Fichardt said.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s going to be a grind today’, and then made like a 100-foot putt for eagle on the next hole and then the train just kept on going.

“It was crazy. If I was on the green, it was either going in or just missing. The putter was really, really hot and the driver was exceptional. So I was never really in trouble.

“When I got it to 11 under I felt good. I started thinking to myself, is this a par-73 or 72 because I know Gracey shot 60 the one year. A little 59 on this track would have been nice, but just read the wind wrong on my second-to-last hole, the eighth hole. Unfortunately three-putted there.”

LIV Golf team-mates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton carded the lowest rounds of the day at Carnoustie, with Rahm revealing he had two-time tournament winner Hatton to thank for a successful strategy which will have appalled traditionalists.

“In the words of Tyrrell, just hit driver over every bunker into the rough, and lob wedge into the green,” Rahm said when asked to explain his tactical approach following a 65.

“That’s basically what I did. Missed it in all the right spots. My first fairway on our front nine was the 17th and I was three under. It’s a bit of what you can do when it’s not an Open Championship set-up.