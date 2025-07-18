Rory McIlroy feels 'good enough to make a run' for Open crown at Royal Portrush

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:54 BST
Rory McIlroy feels he’s capable of making a strong run at The Open Championship over the weekend after putting himself in title contention with Friday’s two-under par 69.

McIlroy began his round with a birdie on the first – a hole which has caused him severe misery over the years, including at The 2019 Open when he posted a quadruple bogey – and collected another shot at the fourth, but that progress was hampered by bogeys on three and five.

The world number two enjoyed a flawless back-nine, carding further birdies at the par-five 12 and 14, which was a marked improvement on Thursday’s showing when McIlroy posted three bogeys across his final nine holes.

McIlroy still has ground to make up on the leaders heading into the weekend at Royal Portrush, but the Grand Slam winner feels his game is in a positive place and is keen to attack.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the 18th green during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)placeholder image
"Another solid day,” reflected McIlroy. “A couple under, improved a little bit on yesterday, hit it in play a little bit more off the tee, which was nice to have some looks out of the fairway and into some of these greens.

“Yeah, it was a good day. I feel like I maybe could be a couple closer to the lead, but overall in a decent position heading into the weekend.

"I'm excited for that opportunity (to play two more rounds in front of home support). I didn't have this opportunity six years ago, so to play an extra two days in this atmosphere in front of these crowds, I'm very excited for that.

"I feel like my game's definitely good enough to make a run. So as I said, I'm excited for the weekend.”

McIlroy teed off at 10:09am in stunning sunshine alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, but a torrential afternoon downpour ensured the trio faced a challenging conclusion to their second round.

The Holywood native has plenty of previous course experience he can call upon – McIlroy set the Portrush record as a teenager in 2005 – and has been using that in an attempt to get around the Dunluce links with minimal drama.

"I don't know if you can ever flow – this golf course is very demanding,” he added. “It's quite visually intimidating off the tee.

"I think you see like the bunched nature of the leaderboard.

"It's one of these places where you know the holes you have to make par, you know the holes you have to make birdie, and everyone sort of has to play the golf course the same way. Everything becomes pretty bunched.

“Yeah, you can, if you have one of those out of the blue days and you can get it going, but for the most part, you're just trying to pick off your birdies on the easy holes and honestly like hold on with some of these really tough par-fours.”

