Rory McIlroy feels Royal Portrush 'one of the best two or three' Open venues and hopes for Northern Ireland return

Rory McIlroy hopes The Open Championship will return to Northern Ireland once again in the near future, hailing Royal Portrush as “one of the best two or three venues” that the tournament is staged at.

The iconic Dunluce links was hosting one of golf’s most prestigious competitions for only the third time – the first was in 1951 and most recent in 2019 – and it proved to be a roaring success with personalities from across the sporting world hailing the venue.

McIlroy, who finished tied-seventh on 10-under par, was back in competitive action on home soil for the first time since completing a career Grand Slam at The Masters in April and received a hero’s welcome with thousands tracking his every move across the week.

The Open was Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event with 278,000 spectators passing through Royal Portrush’s gates and McIlroy added to the rave reviews.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 20: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd after finishing his round on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"Honestly, I think Portrush has quickly turned into one of the best two or three venues that The Open goes to,” he said. “Talk to every player this week, and they won't say one single bad thing about the golf course.

“Then I just think the way it sets up, from a logistical standpoint, I think the R&A have worked so well with the local government to make sure everything runs smoothly.

"Yeah, I hope so. It's only been six years since 2019. I'm not sure Portrush is going to have The Open every six years, that would be nice, but I would obviously love it to keep coming back.”

McIlroy embraced every moment of his homecoming, soaking in the rapturous reception he received walking down the 18th fairway on Sunday evening, and previously stated he had the “support of a nation” driving him on.

Although world number one Scottie Scheffler ultimately departs the north coast with the most coveted prize – his maiden Claret Jug – McIlroy still reflects fondly on a special week spent in front of local support.

“I tried as best as I could to keep my emotions in check, especially walking up the last there and that reception,” he added. “Yeah, look, it's been an awesome week.

"I've gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a Claret Jug, and that's just because one person was just a little bit better than the rest of us.

“It's been an amazing week, I feel so thankful and just so lucky that I get to do this, I get to do this in front of this crowd.

"Hopefully I'll have one or two Opens left here, if the R&A decide to keep coming back, probably one while I'm still competitive and another one while I'm more grey than I already am.