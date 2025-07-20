Rory McIlroy 'getting back to where I want to be' despite missing out on Open glory to 'dominant' Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy feels he’s “getting back to where I want to be” after finishing tied-seventh in his home Open Championship at Royal Portrush – and his sights are now firmly set on Ryder Cup glory.

McIlroy was returning to Northern Ireland for the first time since becoming only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam and it was a maiden major outing on home soil in six years.

The 36-year-old was the star attraction at Royal Portrush, which hosted Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event this week with around 278,000 spectators passing through the gates, and he gave the local crowd something to cheer about, ultimately finishing seven shots adrift of champion Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy spoke openly about a motivational lull following his Masters triumph in April, finishing T47th at the PGA Championship and then missed the cut at the Canadian Open, but he has shown signs he’s returning to somewhere near his best in recent times.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 20: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd as he walks to the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The world number two will next be in action at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta before returning to these shores for the Irish Open, which is being staged at The K Club, but his main focus is undoubtedly the Ryder Cup.

He has won the team competition on seven occasions and been one of Europe’s top players for over a decade, picking up 18 points throughout his Ryder Cup career.

Bethpage Black Course will host the 2025 edition in September and McIlroy admits his schedule will be altered around that target to ensure he’s feeling in top condition to contribute.

"Yeah, I do (feel back to my best), but I also had the three wins when Scottie wasn't quite on his game,” he said. “But I do, I feel good.

"I feel like being back in Europe for a bit was a nice reset. Yeah, I feel like I'm getting back to where I want to be, and we've still got a lot of golf left this year with obviously Ryder Cup being the big one in there in September.

“I don't want to play too much leading up to that because I want to be fresh. So I'm looking forward to a few weeks off here.

"I'll reflect on what's been already a good year and start to get myself ready for that run up to the Ryder Cup.”

McIlroy and Scheffler’s rivalry will renew at the Ryder Cup with both hoping to lead their respective teams to victory.

Scheffler is currently enjoying a sensational run, winning his second major of the year at The Open, and is now just a US Open crown away from joining McIlroy in the exclusive Grand Slam club.

His main rival was full of admiration for Scheffler’s showing at Royal Portrush and believes we’re witnessing one of the greatest all-time streaks.

"Yeah, none of us could hang with Scottie this week,” he said. “He's an incredible player.

"He's been dominant this week. Honestly, he's been dominant for the last couple years. He is the bar that we're all trying to get to.

“In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive.

“Yeah, he's a very worthy winner. Also, he's a great person, and I think he's a wonderful ambassador for our game as well. I'm really happy for him and Meredith and his family.

"I think all you can do is admire what he does and how he does it. I think what he does is one thing, but how he does it is another.

"He just goes about his business, doesn't do anything overly flamboyant, but he's the best at executing in the game right now.