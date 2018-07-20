Rory McIlroy glad to be still in contention at the Open

Rory McIlroy believes he has still got plenty more to give as he chases Open glory at Carnoustie.

The former world number one, who is bidding for a first major victory in four years, put himself firmly in contention on the Angus coast by moving to four under with a second-round 69.

But due to Friday’s wet conditions, McIlroy felt he was unable to attack as much as he wanted and will have to bide his time before attempting to move through the gears.

The Holywood man said: “I would have taken that score today going out. It wasn’t that bad, but it was just damp enough and cold enough that the game plan that I was trying to adapt to be aggressive and hit driver a lot, I just couldn’t do it.

“We had to tough it out a little bit. It was a little more difficult, so I’m happy to be in with a shot.

“This week, one of my main thoughts is just to let it go. Just go out there and give it your all, try 100 per cent rather than hold back and maybe not give myself the opportunity to do well.”