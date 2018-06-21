Rory McIlroy going well at Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy is back on form at the Travelers Championship in America after his nightmare at the US Open last weekend.

The Holywood player finished his first round on six under par, a shot behind early leaders Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy hit back following his US Open disappointment with a very solid first round.

The 29-year-old missed the halfway cut at the US Open last week but sits a shot off the clubhouse leaders in Cromwell.

McIlroy began with four birdies in his first six holes and was four under par at the turn.

Three more birdies at the 13th, 14th and 15th allowed him to move to the top of the leaderboard but he dropped a shot on the 18th to finish on six under par.

Portrush’s Graeme McDowell however finished his opening round on two over.

And McIlroy feels there has been a “massive over-reaction” to Phil Mickelson’s conduct at last week’s US Open.

The American was criticised by some fellow professionals after badly overhitting a putt on the 13th green at Shinnecock Hills and, seeing where it was heading, ran around and struck it again.

Some called for the five-time major winner to be disqualified.

“I was practising when it happened. When I came back in, I saw what happened. Honestly, I laughed,” said McIlroy.

“I felt there was a massive overreaction to it. Knowing Phil, he knew what he was doing.

