Rory McIlroy has 'always enjoyed playing' with Scottie Scheffler as he reflects on 'awful' BMW Championship start
Much of the focus across Thursday and Friday was on an all-star grouping which consisted of the world’s top two players, who combined to win three of golf’s four major championships this year – Scheffler reigned supreme at the PGA Championship and The Open while McIlroy completed a career Grand Slam at The Masters in April.
McIlroy, playing for the first time since last month’s Royal Portrush homecoming, recorded an opening round even-par 70, trading three birdies with a trio of bogeys.
American ace Scheffler has been a dominant force in recent years, winning 11 PGA Tour titles since the start of 2024, including three majors, and is the sole player sitting ahead of McIlroy on the FedEx Cup rankings ahead of next week’s Tour Championship finale.
McIlroy and Scheffler will face off at the Ryder Cup in New York with both the leading men for their respective teams, but the Holywood native has nothing but respect for his rival.
"I love playing with Scottie,” said McIlroy. “I always have.
"I like the cadence that he plays the game at. I like his rhythm. He doesn't really take a ton of time.
“I feel like there's guys that you like to get paired with, and there's guys – some guys that you don't. I've always enjoyed playing with Scottie.”
The sentiment was shared by Scheffler, who enjoyed playing alongside “very talented” McIlroy.
"Yeah, I mean, it's really fun,” he said. “I think it's a real treat to be able to come out here and compete against the best players in the world week in and week out and there's nothing better than playing with Rory.
"He's obviously a very talented player, and we always have fun together on the course.”
McIlroy previously spoke about looking to shake off “summer rust” ahead of a busy schedule, which includes trips to Australia and India, but he wasn’t pleased with his start in Maryland.
"Awful,” he reflected. “Yeah, I got off to a bad start.
"Sort of pieced it together a little bit in the middle of the round and clawed it back to even par. But drove the ball terribly.
“Then when you're sort of hitting out of the rough from the fairway bunkers here...when I hit the fairways, I give myself chances. I need to hit more fairways.
"I think a little bit of work on the range, committing to a shot shape maybe a little bit more. Seemed like when I tried to hit the driver left to right today, it was better. Maybe just stick with that over the course of the week and try to dial that in.”