Rory McIlroy heading into final day of US Open in contention to end decade-long wait for major glory

Rory McIlroy is hoping to end his decade-long wait for major glory on Sunday. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy will enter the US Open’s final day with an opportunity to end his decade-long wait for major glory – despite a mixed finish to Saturday’s third round at Pinehurst.

Thirteen years on from lifting a maiden US Open crown – and 10 since celebrating the last of his four major victories – the Northern Irishman is in position to strike in North Carolina and trails leader Bryson DeChambeau, who he could play alongside on Sunday, by three strokes after posting one-under par, which leaves him on -4 for the tournament.

McIlroy started on Thursday with a bogey-free round – the previous three times he achieved that feat the 35-year-old went on to secure victory (2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship) – and managed to bounce back from Friday’s two-over par 72.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world number three began Saturday’s action with a birdie at the third hole and quickly put the disappointment of a bogey at the par-three sixth behind him, recovering to gain another stroke on the ninth.

A third birdie for McIlroy came at 12 and there was further joy soon after at 14, but a second bogey followed at the next hole before he produced a fine putt to save par on 16 after finding the bunker.

However, McIlroy couldn’t repeat the recovery act as a poor tee shot at 17 found the sand and despite a fine shot onto the green, he’d left himself too much to do and headed to the last with a bogey, where he finished with a par.

Meanwhile, Newtownabbey’s Tom McKibbin, who succesfully made the cut on major debut, posted a one-over par 71 for the second consecutive day which leaves him sitting on six-over for the tournament alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.