Rory McIlroy heading into final day of US Open in contention to end decade-long wait for major glory
Thirteen years on from lifting a maiden US Open crown – and 10 since celebrating the last of his four major victories – the Northern Irishman is in position to strike in North Carolina and trails leader Bryson DeChambeau, who he could play alongside on Sunday, by three strokes after posting one-under par, which leaves him on -4 for the tournament.
McIlroy started on Thursday with a bogey-free round – the previous three times he achieved that feat the 35-year-old went on to secure victory (2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship) – and managed to bounce back from Friday’s two-over par 72.
The world number three began Saturday’s action with a birdie at the third hole and quickly put the disappointment of a bogey at the par-three sixth behind him, recovering to gain another stroke on the ninth.
A third birdie for McIlroy came at 12 and there was further joy soon after at 14, but a second bogey followed at the next hole before he produced a fine putt to save par on 16 after finding the bunker.
However, McIlroy couldn’t repeat the recovery act as a poor tee shot at 17 found the sand and despite a fine shot onto the green, he’d left himself too much to do and headed to the last with a bogey, where he finished with a par.
Meanwhile, Newtownabbey’s Tom McKibbin, who succesfully made the cut on major debut, posted a one-over par 71 for the second consecutive day which leaves him sitting on six-over for the tournament alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.
The 21-year-old struggled on the front-nine, picking up four bogeys and one par, but showed his quality on the back-nine by firing in birdies at 12 and 15 to finish the round on a high.
