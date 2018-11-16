Rory McIlroy: ‘I just want to give myself another chance to win’

Rory McIlroy highlighted a ‘massive improvement’ in his form following 67 to sit eight under at the halfway stage of the DP World Tour Championship.

Matt Wallace’s flawless 65 on top of his opening 68 around Jumeirah Golf Estates placed him at the top of the leaderboard on 11 under par.

McIlroy was delighted to move into contention after some indifferent form in his two starts since helping Europe regain the Ryder Cup at the end of September.

“I have to be pleased,” the four-time major winner said. “It’s a massive improvement considering the golf I’ve played the last couple of weeks.

“To shoot two scores in the 60s is great, I just want to give myself another chance to win a golf tournament.

“I’ve given myself plenty of chances this year, I just haven’t capitalised on those chances.”

McIlroy continued his love affair with the DP World Tour Championship as he moved into contention for a third victory in the season-ending event in Dubai.

McIlroy began the second round three shots off the lead after an opening 69 at a venue where he has never finished worse than 11th in eight appearances.

He opened with birdies across the first two holes - matching that return on five additional occasions.

But he was unable to birdie the par-five 18th after his approach clattered into the grandstand and rebounded into a greenside bunker.

Wallace is a shot ahead of Danny Willett, Jordan Smith and Adrian Otaegui.