Rory McIlroy in the hunt after first round of Tour Championship in Atlanta

Tiger Woods grabbed a share of the lead in brilliant style in the opening round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta - while Holywood’s Rory McIlroy is two shots off the lead on three under par.

Woods holed from 25 feet for an eagle on the 18th at East Lake to complete a five-under par 65 and join Ryder Cup team-mate Rickie Fowler at the top of the leaderboard.

After three-putting the first hole for a bogey, Woods recovered to birdie the fifth and sixth and picked up further shots on the 12th and 14th before thrilling the large crowds with his grandstand finish.

The 42-year-old has recorded six top-10 finishes this season but has not tasted victory since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

Woods said: “After the three-wiggle at one, I played my way back into it and hung in there and made two good putts at five and six that basically turned the whole round around.

“I know how to play this golf course, I know the angles and I thought I played well out there. Now I have to keep it going.”