Rory McIlroy labelled 'the man' by golfing legend who feels he's first to make 'that sort of difference' since Tiger Woods
McIlroy is preparing to get his bid for an eighth Ryder Cup underway at Bethpage Black in New York this week with Team Europe tackling United States in golf’s biggest team competition.
The 36-year-old, who became the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam at the Masters, is undoubtedly Europe’s leading player and sits behind only Scottie Scheffler in the world rankings.
Earlier this year, McIlroy joined Woods in an exclusive club of players to have earned $100m in PGA Tour prize money and the Holywood native is quickly closing in on top spot – he’s roughly $13million behind.
McIlroy is one of the most popular and recognisable figures in sport and is a beloved hero in Northern Ireland, as shown by the reception he received at Royal Portrush when he returned home for The Open this summer.
Davies, who won four LPGA major championships throughout her career before moving into broadcasting, feels McIlroy has had a bigger impact on the sport than any other player since Woods.
"All the talk in the media these days in golf is around ‘who moves the needle?’ and without a doubt that’s Rory,” she told BetMGM. “If he’s up there in contention, it’s a totally different dynamic.
"His win at the Irish Open was one of the most watched Sundays in golf history, which just shows the effect he has. I’ve never heard anything like it when he holed that eagle putt on the 18th – it was like what Tiger used to do.
“Scottie Scheffler is the best player in the world but he’s not exciting. You can’t call him boring because of how good a golfer he is, though I do think the public find it hard to warm to him because he’s not exciting.
“Tommy Fleetwood is good for us to talk about; he’s very popular and everyone loves him.
“Since Tiger, Rory is the only man who has made that sort of difference. Pretty simply, he is the man.”