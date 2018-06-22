RORY McILROY: Late slip in Travelers Championship second round

A late bogey spoiled Rory McIlroy’s second-round card at the Travelers Championship as he slipped off the pace of the early clubhouse lead.

The Northern Irishman, starting on the back nine at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, briefly tied the lead when he got to eight under after holing a 20-foot putt for his second birdie of the day at the second hole.

His first birdie had come at the 296th-yard 15th, where he drove into a greenside bunker and splashed out to six feet, but a bogey three holes from home dropped him back to seven under - three off the lead set by Brian Harman’s 66.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson joined him on seven under after a second-round 63.

England’s Paul Casey moved into an early share of second place on eight under after a 67, which included six birdies and three bogeys.

However, overnight joint leader Jordan Spieth, also starting on the back nine, came unstuck in spectacular fashion at the 523-yard 13th after driving out of bounds and then hitting his approach into the greenside lake to card a triple-bogey eight.

He was in the water again at the 15th on his way to a bogey five which dropped him to three under but rescued his round with an eagle at the par-five sixth hole having hit his approach inside two feet to close with a 73 and finish four under.