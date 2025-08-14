Rory McIlroy looking to shake off 'summer rust' at BMW Championship ahead of packed schedule

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy admits “everything else is a bonus” after becoming the sixth player to complete golf’s career Grand Slam at The Masters – but insists he’s still determined to finish on a high in the race for FedEx Cup glory.

McIlroy returns to action for the first time since The Open at Royal Portrush this week at the BMW Championship, which is the second of three FedEx Cup play-off events with the top-30 players progressing to the Tour Championship.

With $40million up for grabs and $10million awarded to the winner, the Tour Championship now represents the richest prize in golf.

McIlroy has previously won the FedEx Cup on three occasions with those victories contributing towards the eye-watering $107million he has collected in PGA Tour prize money throughout his career.

The 36-year-old skipped the opening play-off event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship which was won by Justin Rose, ahead of a busy end to the year, which includes next month’s Ryder Cup in New York.

McIlroy climbed what he labelled “my Everest” at Augusta in April by claiming his maiden Masters crown and the Holywood native admits he’s been able to enjoy life more after ticking off that achievement.

"Last year was a good year, I had some good wins, but over the last few years, when major season was over it was like 'ok, what do I have to play for for the rest of the year?',” he told Golf Today. “This year, after what happened in April, everything else is a bonus and I've been enjoying myself.

"At the same time, when you turn up to tournaments you want to give the best of yourself, play well and put yourself in contention.

"I haven't played in a few weeks so it would be great to get myself into contention this week, but if I can shake a bit of the summer rust off and feel like I'm in a good spot heading into the Tour Championship, I'd feel that would be a win for me this week."

McIlroy feels time away from the course in recent weeks will stand by him across a packed schedule, which includes trips to India and Australia.

"Life has been good,” he added. “I enjoyed my break.

"It was nice to have a few weeks off. We enjoyed our new place in London which was really nice.

"I've got a really busy stretch from now until the end of the the year, I'm playing nine times, so having that extra week off was really nice.