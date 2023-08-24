News you can trust since 1737
Rory McIlroy opens FedEx Cup title defence with even-par round in Atlanta

​Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy had to battle reported back problems and a flying start by Collin Morikawa on the opening defence of his FedEx Cup title.
By Sports Staff
Published 25th Aug 2023, 00:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 00:17 BST

Morikawa overcame a nine-stroke handicap to shoot to the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

As one of the lowest-ranked qualifiers in the 30-player field, Morikawa started the tournament on one-under-par but his round of 61 gave him a share of the lead.

Under the handicap scoring system, McIlroy started on seven under then, following an even-par 70, finished on the same tally and sitting tied for seventh place.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the second tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C.Cox/Getty Images)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the second tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C.Cox/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the second tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C.Cox/Getty Images)
McIlroy posted four birdies and the same number of bogeys on the first day, having started third in the field under the format of the FedEx Cup finale.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis highlighted back trouble for McIlroy in a social media post on Thursday morning: “It’s a muscular issue. This morning he arrived at East Lake, received treatment, and hit 20 ball(s) which was the first time he hit balls this week. He will tee it up today for (TOUR Championship) but may have discomfort”.

Sky Sports Golf’s Paul McGinley felt McIlroy “wasn’t at his best by any means” but backed the Northern Irishman to still prove a threat.

"He wasn't at his best by any means but he shot even par,” said McGinley on Sky Sports. “Poor finish on 18 but he's still there or there abouts...he's fortunate the other guys didn't runaway.

"He's certainly restricted, but he's not out of it.

"He's got to show that stoic Tiger attitude of 'everything is against me' and somehow turn it into a positive and defy the odds to win.

"That's the battle for him, more than a physical one."

Keegan Bradley, who started on three under, shot 63 and Viktor Hovlund recorded 68 from eight under to secure a three-way tie at the top.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who started with the biggest handicap of 10 under, double-bogeyed the par-three 15th in a one-over round of 71, but remains in contention one stroke off the lead.

