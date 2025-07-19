Rory McIlroy heads into his final round of the major season with ‘half a chance’ of delivering the Royal Portrush dream result and Open Championship glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s significant third-round showcase in front of thousands of home fans cheering on the Northern Ireland icon has left McIlroy trailing world number one Scottie Scheffler by six shots before the final showdown to close a week to remember.

The closing crowd of a record-breaking 278,000-strong Portrush attendance will be clamouring for coveted viewing spots as Masters champion and grand slam great McIlroy prepares to chase down Scheffler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy highlighted the backing of the crowd in his post-round press conference – describing a day that featured an eagle high, bizarre buried ball drama and some degree of frustration as, overall, “incredible” and “so much fun”.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (right) and caddie Harry Diamond on the Open Championship's 17th hole at Royal Portrush across Saturday. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“It was incredible...it was so much fun,” said McIlroy. “I got off to the perfect start, 3-under through 4.

"Felt like at the end of the front nine there, at least through 11, the par on 7 felt like a bogey and then the bogey on 11.

"Then to play those last seven holes at 3-under I thought was a good effort…I played well, I rode my luck at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an incredible atmosphere out there...I feel like I've at least given myself half a chance tomorrow.”

McIlroy had fans cheering extra loud across various moments to savour including his birdies to start and on the 15th, 56-foot eagle putt at 12 and the buried ball talking point around 11.

“Obviously a great start, sort of like the dream start to be able to be 3-under through 4 and have 5 and 7 to play...to not birdie those was a little disappointing,” said McIlroy. “What happened on 11 was just...my ball came out so strange, like I thought I was going to get a flier – and I looked up at my ball and I could see it spinning up against the wind.

"I had obviously no idea there was a ball anywhere close to my ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I could have done better with the chip shot there anyway...that was the bogey -- I mean, making bogey on 11 is not the end of the world, it's a tough hole.

"The eagle on 12 was one of the coolest moments...it's one of the largest roars I've ever heard on a golf course.

"So that was a really cool moment.

"To get those shots back straight away was nice and I felt like I played the last few holes really solid and picked one up coming in, which was good.”

McIlroy is going to spend his Royal Portrush penultimate night with the plan to “grab some dinner, try to sleep as much as I can”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don't have any rugby to distract me tomorrow morning...watched New Zealand-France and the Lions game (British & Irish Lions’ defeat of Australia),” he said. "I'll try to find something to watch...I started "Oppenheimer" last night.

"Try to get through another hour of it tonight and maybe finish it tomorrow morning.

"Apart from that, just keep my mind off of things...I always do better with distraction.

"So if I can just distract myself and get my mind on something else, that's always a good plan for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy praised Scheffler’s spot at the top of leaderboard as simply “he's playing like Scottie”.

"I don't think it's a surprise,” said McIlroy. “Everyone's seen the way he's played or plays over the last two or three years...he's just so solid.

"He doesn't make mistakes...it looked like he could have made bogey on 14 there.

"He's turned himself into a really consistent putter as well...so there doesn't seem to be any weakness there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whenever you're trying to chase down a guy like that, it's hard to do…but he's incredibly impressive.”

McIlroy also expanded on the buried ball incident when he played his shot towards the green but the club play someone on follow through managed to dig out of the turf an old ball.