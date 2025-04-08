Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is listed as one of the main contenders for Masters glory at Augusta from April 10-13.

Scottie Scheffler will defend his title when the 89th Masters takes place - bidding to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back green jackets after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main contenders for the year’s first major championship.

Rory McIlroy

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is ranked as one of the favourites for glory at the Masters. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

McIlroy’s 11th attempt to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam comes on the back of a superb start to the season, including victories in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Players Championship. Immediately after the former McIlroy referenced winning at “one of the cathedrals of golf” and the other course he mentioned was, unsurprisingly, Augusta National. His recent Masters record includes a thrilling closing 64 in 2022 sandwiched between two missed cuts, while his hopes of contending last year were ruined by a second round of 77. As it has been ever since he won the Open Championship in 2014 to secure the third leg of a career grand slam, McIlroy’s sole focus will be on claiming a first green jacket to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in having claimed all four major titles.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler, who won his first green jacket in 2022, was in brilliant form ahead of last year’s Masters, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational by five shots and seven days later becoming the first player to claim back-to-back Players Championship titles at Sawgrass. The world number one has unsurprisingly not been able to replicate such heroics to date after a delayed start to the season caused by a hand injury suffered while preparing dinner on Christmas Day, but ominously returned to form with rounds of 62 and 63 and a share of second in his last pre-Masters start in Houston.

Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau was ridiculed for saying in 2020 that Augusta National was a “par 67 for me” due to his prodigious hitting, only to manage a best score of 69 that year – the Masters was held in November due to the covid pandemic – to finish 18 shots behind winner Dustin Johnson. However, DeChambeau finally broke his personal par to lead after an opening 65 last year and eventually finished sixth, his first top-10 finish in eight starts. A month later he finished second behind Xander Schauffele in the US PGA and in June claimed his second US Open title after a dramatic battle with Rory McIlroy.

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele insisted the best was yet to come after narrowly missing out on the Players Championship title last year and was proved correct in stunning fashion, winning his maiden major title in the US PGA and following up with victory in the Open at Royal Troon. A tie for seventh in the US Open meant that his eighth place in the Masters was his worst finish in the majors in 2024, while he was also runner-up at Augusta to Tiger Woods in 2019 and third in 2021.

Ludvig Aberg

