Rory McIlroy reflects on Open homecoming at Royal Portrush as 'an experience I will never forget'

Rory McIlroy insists playing in front of home support at The 2025 Open Championship is an “experience I will never forget” after arguably Northern Ireland’s greatest-ever sportsperson received a hero’s welcome in Portrush.

Returning for the first time since completing a career Grand Slam at The Masters in April, McIlroy was the star attraction as Royal Portrush hosted only its third-ever Open Championship and first since 2019.

A large majority of the 278,000 spectators were cheering McIlroy on in his bid to claim a sixth major crown and maiden professional title in Northern Ireland, but he ultimately finished tied-seventh as Scottie Scheffler surged to the Claret Jug.

McIlroy previously spoke about feeling the “support of a nation” behind him as his every move around the iconic Dunluce links was met with a rapturous reception and he provided some of the tournament highlights, including an eagle at the par-five 12th hole on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd after finishing his Open campaign. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

He has now further reflected on the experience of playing on home soil once again and says it’s one he’ll carry with him for the rest of his life.

"Thank you to all the fans for your incredible support at Portrush this past week,” McIlroy posted on social media. “Playing in front of the home crowd was an experience I will never forget.

"A special thank you to the staff at Dunluce Lodge for their world class hospitality and JKC BMW for generously providing my car for the week.”

Dunluce Lodge is a five-star resort located alongside the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush and is where McIlroy’s parents Rosie and Gerry were pictured watching their son during Sunday’s final round.

There’s currently no set return date for The Open to Northern Ireland with the tournament heading to Birkdale next year before being staged at The Old Course at St Andrews in 2027.

However, McIlroy has hailed Royal Portrush as one of the best Open venues and believes it would be deserving of another opportunity in the near future.

"Honestly, I think Portrush has quickly turned into one of the best two or three venues that The Open goes to,” he said. “Talk to every player this week, and they won't say one single bad thing about the golf course.