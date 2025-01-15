Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy admits he “would make a different choice” than the one fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin is set to ahead of his rumoured switch to LIV Golf.

After securing his PGA Tour card as one of the DP World Tour’s top-10 finishers following an impressive 2024 campaign, 22-year-old McKibbin has been heavily linked with a multi-million pound move to Saudi-backed LIV, where he would join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII squad.

McKibbin wouldn’t be drawn on speculation over his future at the recent Team Cup, but ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic getting underway on Thursday, McIlroy revealed his fellow Holywood Golf Club star had asked for advice after receiving an offer.

"Yeah, look, I have known Tom since he was 10 years old, 11 years old, and as soon as he got the offer, he rang me,” said McIlroy. “I just landed in New Zealand.

Rory McIlroy with fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin at the Irish Open last year. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"We had a really good conversation and I talked to him multiple times over the course of December to sort of get a feel for, you know, what he was thinking, and obviously what – basically what he was going to do...all I could do is give my perspective.

“I really like Tom as a person, as a player. I think he's got a ton of potential. Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you're thinking of making.

"I think, you know, working so hard to get your Tour card in the States, something that he did, to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement.

“I think what he potentially is sacrificing and giving up with access to majors, potential Ryder Cup spot, depending on, you know, how he would play, it just wouldn't have been...I don't think anything is official yet.

“If I were in his position and I had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn't make that decision, but I'm not him.

"I'm not in his shoes. He's a grown man at this point and can make his own decisions. All I can do is try to give him my perspective.

“Personally for me it would be a little disappointing if it were to happen but again, I made it perfectly clear: I am not going to stand in your way if you need to make the decision you feel like you need to make for yourself.

“But at the same time, I feel like he's giving up a lot to not really benefit that much, you know.”

McIlroy has been the de facto spokesperson for the PGA Tour over the past two years as the golfing world split in two with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Rahm making the switch to LIV.

The 35-year-old insists he’ll remain a supporter of McKibbin regardless of the decision he ultimately makes and feels he has the potential to reach the top echelons of the sport.

"No, very open,” he added. “Very open to hearing my perspective and I appreciated him calling me to get it, as well.

“But again, as I said, at the end of the day, he has to make his own decision, and when he does, whatever way that goes, I'm always going to be a fan of his. I'm always going to try to help him in whatever way that I can.

“But you know, whatever way he chooses to go, you know, he's going to live with it, which is totally fine.