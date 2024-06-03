Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy said his tied-fourth performance at the RBC Canadian Open will stand him in good stead for a busy schedule.

The world number three posted a final-round 64 without carding a bogey as he finished three shots behind winner Robert MacIntyre.

The Northern Irishman opened the tournament with rounds of 66-72-65 before making his Sunday charge, which ultimately came up short as he chased his third success in the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to reporters after his final round at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, McIlroy said: “Three really good rounds of golf, one not-so-good one. Felt a little out of sorts on Friday.

Rory McIlroy watches his approach to the 17th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club

“Did a good range session and sort of rectified it. So, yeah, overall, three rounds out of four were really good, and just that one disappointing one on Friday.

"But overall after a week off where I didn't feel like I prepared as well as I probably could have, it was a solid week."

MacIntyre's victory was his first on the PGA Tour and McIlroy was delighted to see his Ryder Cup team-mate get over the line.

“Bob’s a good friend of mine,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were Ryder Cup teammates and it would be really good to see him get the job done.

"Bob and I, we're separated by a body of water in the Irish Sea, but we're actually not that far away from each other where we grew up in Oban, Scotland, and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

"It's a big culture shock compared to the place where he grew up in Oban. You know, traveling around America, it's a different world. Some people adapt a little quicker than others.

"Everyone has to try to find their right rhythm. It looks like Bob's still figuring that out. It would be great to see him hang on and get that first PGA TOUR win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy has carded four successive top-10 finishes at the Canadian Open and he discussed the importance of national championships.

He remarked: “History and tradition and legacy are a really big part of the game of golf.

"This is one of the oldest championships in the world, as is the Scottish Open. The Opens definitely mean something else. It's great that so many people, Golf Canada, and RBC have gotten behind this RBC Canadian Open and made it special.