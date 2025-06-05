Rory McIlroy set to miss the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after quadruple bogey
The Masters champion, already facing an uphill battle after shooting one over par on Thursday, saw his hopes all but ended when he shot eight on the par-four fifth at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.
After a further bogey at the eighth, the Northern Irishman sat six over par midway through his second round, six shots off the projected cut line at two under.
McIlroy’s bid began to unravel when he missed the fairway to the right from the fifth tee. He then put his second shot out of bounds and took a penalty after playing a provisional ball.
He missed the green with his fifth shot and needed three more to find the hole.
Following his first round, McIlroy explained how he is still trying to get to grips with his new driver.
The Masters champion was forced to dispense with his previous model after it was deemed non-conforming in a random test on the eve of last month’s US PGA Championship.
He went on to finish joint-47th at Quail Hollow and had been trialling different options before his return to competitive action at this week’s RBC Canadian Open.
The new driver is an inch shorter than his previous club and should offer him more control heading into next week’s US Open at the notoriously tough Oakmont Country Club.
But when he put it into play at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, his driving accuracy, hitting nine of 14 fairways, was in the bottom half of players in the field on Thursday, although he did not want for distance with his longest drive 343 yards.
However, he struggled to a one-over 71 which left him 10 shots off the lead and facing a battle to make the cut.
“It was my first outing with a new driver and I felt like that went pretty well. I hit some drives that I liked,” McIlroy said in his post-round interview on Thursday. “It’s hard with the driver, like with the one I had been playing with previously, when I missed with it, I was a little bit left. Then my miss with this one is a little bit right.
“It’s just trying to figure that out and manage it a little bit. It’s a nice feeling to get up the middle of the fairway and fully release it and know it’s not going to go left on you.”
