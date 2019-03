Rory McIlroy is seven shots behind clubhouse leader Tommy Fleetwood after hitting a two-under-par 70 on day two at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy’s card included an eagle at the sixth, his 15th hole, and four birdies but his progress was hindered by four bogeys.

English player Fleetwood moved to nine under after hitting a 66.

He was two ahead of overnight leader Rafa Cabrera Bello while Graeme McDowell has just started his second round.