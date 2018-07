Rory McIlroy will start his Irish Open campaign alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Thorbjon Olsen at the Ballyliffin links in Donegal.

The 2016 champion goes out with Englishman Fitzpatrick and Danish player Olesen in the opening two rounds.

Last year’s winner Jon Rahm tees off with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Graeme McDowell.

Shane Lowry is grouped with Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters.