Rory McIlroy still ‘trying to figure out’ new driver after US PGA controversy
The Masters champion was forced to dispense with his previous model after it was deemed non-conforming in a random test on the eve of last month’s US PGA Championship.
He went on to finish joint-47th at Quail Hollow and had been trialling different options before his return to competitive action at this week’s RBC Canadian Open.
The new driver is an inch shorter than his previous club and should offer him more control heading into next week’s US Open at the notoriously tough Oakmont Country Club.
But when he put it into play at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, his driving accuracy, hitting nine of 14 fairways, was in the bottom half of players in the field, although he did not want for distance with his longest drive 343 yards.
However, he struggled to a one-over 71 which has already left him 10 shots off the lead and facing a battle to make the cut.
“It was my first outing with a new driver and I felt like that went pretty well. I hit some drives that I liked,” Northern Ireland’s McIlroy said in his post-round interview.
“It’s hard with the driver, like with the one I had been playing with previously, when I missed with it, I was a little bit left. Then my miss with this one is a little bit right.
“It’s just trying to figure that out and manage it a little bit. It’s a nice feeling to get up the middle of the fairway and fully release it and know it’s not going to go left on you.”
McIlroy was scheduled to tee off his second round on Friday at 5.55pm (UK time).
Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen and Chilean rookie Cristobal Del Solar are tied for the lead after shooting nine-under-par 61s, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry in a four-way tie for fifth on six under.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.