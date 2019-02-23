Rory McIlroy struggles during second round at WGC-Mexico Championship as Dustin Johnson takes lead

Rory McIlroy is two shots off the pace at the WGC-Mexico Championship after hitting a 70 in his second round.

The Holywood player trails leader Dustin Johnston by two as the American is on 11 under par.

Four holes into his second round at the event McIlroy had already backed up an opening 63 with another three birdies. His lead over the field was four.

Even a dropped shot at the sixth, after McIlroy found water when trying to reach the par five in two, did not particularly register.

Worse, as he afforded hope to the remainder of the field, was to follow. McIlroy four-putted from the fringe of the ninth for a double bogey.

He also missed from 3ft at the 15th but he has all to play for over the weekend