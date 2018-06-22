RORY McILROY: Sun City date on November schedule

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has confirmed a return to South Africa later this year to take part in the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The Sun City-based event from November 8-11 hosted by Gary Player marks the penultimate Rolex Series date on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Sun City,” said McIlroy on the official European Tour website. “I haven’t been there in a long time, so I’m excited about playing it.

“I’ve always had a great time in South Africa whether it be playing golf tournaments, going on safari, or visiting some of the cities.

“I have been fortunate to win the Race to Dubai on three occasions and this year I want to give myself every chance of winning it for the fourth time.

“So the Nedbank Golf Challenge is a huge week on my schedule and the penultimate event before we battle it out for the Race to Dubai title.”

Tournament host Player said: “I am thrilled that Rory McIlroy will be competing in Africa’s Major this year at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa. “Rory is a four-time Major winner and the crowds simply love rooting for him so no doubt his participation will bring even more energy to the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

“We are going to have a fantastic field and we are all very excited to watch the drama on the course unfold in November.”