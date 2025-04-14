AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament after the first playoff hole on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

​Rory McIlroy has been tipped to back up his career grand slam by lifting the Open Championship on home soil later this year.

The Northern Irishman completed his major collection on Sunday night as he beat Justin Rose in a nail-biting play-off to win the Masters for the very first time.

​McIlroy fell to his knees on the 18th after overcoming Rose in what would prove to be a roller coaster of a final round in Georgia, with the Holywood man at one stage five shots clear.

The 35-year-old will compete in the PGA and USPGA Championships before making his way to Royal Portrush in July as he aims to get his hands on the claret jug for the second time in his career.

Dr Ian Kerr, chairman of the Open Championship committee at Royal Portrush, has tipped McIlroy to make it a homecoming to remember.

"The interest in the Open in July has gone up a notch,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme.

"The media interest with Rory getting the monkey off his back, not only by winning a major after 14 years, but doing the grand slam...the world is his oyster now.

"I was bold enough or stupid enough at a member presentation in February whenever we were informing the members of what is to come and predicting that Rory will be the winner in July.

"I think Sunday's result will certainly give him great confidence. He has all the potential to win in July.”

Mr Kerr believes the shackles will now be off McIlroy after ending his 14-year drought for a major title.

"He's got all the tools and now he's got another major under his belt, I think the pressure on him will be less,” he continued.

"Some might say the pressure is greater because the expectation will be all the greater for having won the Masters.

"Personally, he will probably feel now he's got the grand slam, I think the pressure on him will be less.

"He knows Royal Portrush very well, he's an honorary member of the club and I think we could end up with another Irish winner.

"It's hard to believe that we could beat what we saw in 2019...but I can promise that the Open in July will be bigger.