Rory McIlroy to start chase for FedEx Cup and Tour Championship glory plus golf's record prize cheque alongside Scottie Scheffler

​Rory McIlroy will take his first steps on Thursday towards chasing the largest prize fund of the PGA Tour season when lining out for a second successive week with world number one Scottie Scheffler as playing partner.

The Northern Ireland-born Masters champion will tee off alongside Scheffler at East Lake in Atlanta’s final first-round group (7pm, UK time) in pursuit of FedEx Cup glory and a $10 million Tour Championship winner’s cheque within the $40 million prize fund.

April’s landmark Masters win secured McIlroy $4.2million as the Augusta triumph left the home favourite with a grand slam clean sweep.

McIlroy and Scheffler were paired up over the opening two rounds of the BMW Championship last week won by the latter as the former came home tied ​12th.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is chasing FedEx Cup glory at the Tour Championship, plus a record prize purse. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the elimination of a starting strokes advantage to FedEx Cup points leader Scheffler, McIlroy and the remaining 28 players in the field will face a straight shoot-out over four rounds to claim the prize.

Scheffler is attempting to become the first back-to-back winner of the FedEx Cup – with McIlroy the only three-time champion after lifting the trophy over 2016, 2019 and 2022.

The BMW Championship marked a first competitive appearance by McIlroy since his Royal Portrush homecoming celebration at The Open.

“This week was my three weeks off,” McIlroy noted on Sunday following the BMW Championship conclusion. “I really didn't do anything in those three weeks.

"I was probably expecting too much to get in contention but there was glimmers of really good stuff in there this week.

“I felt like I found a bit of a groove over the last nine holes, so certainly something to build off going into the Tour Championship next week.”

McIlroy has posted nine top-10 placings in 11 starts at East Lake.

“It's obviously a little different than the three times I won there,” said McIlroy. “Last year I felt like the golf course did play quite a bit differently, so a little bit of work on the course over the next few days and hopefully feel a little more comfortable with everything on Thursday.”

