Rory McIlroy upbeat as he finishes fourth at Genesis Open

Rory McIlroy came close, but the Genesis Open crown ultimately belonged to JB Holmes on a dramatic final day in California.

The Holywood man handled inclement conditions and rose into second with Justin Thomas late on Sunday afternoon, but he slipped back into fourth by the close of play.

But McIlroy is pleased with his game even though he did not win the event.

The game’s right there,” McIlroy said. “I’m happy with pretty much everything.

“ Just a couple of loose shots here and there with the irons and tidy that up.

“I’ve still got a bit of a right miss going on with the longer clubs, just try to get that out of the game and we’ll be right there.

“I managed my game well this week.

“I didn’t have it all, but it’s another top-five and a step in the right direction. I am pleased with the way things are going with my game,” he added,

American Holmes rallied from a from a four-shot deficit as the weather-blighted tournament drew to a close.

He picked up two shots and dropped one on the way out before carding a birdie and a bogey as he headed back to the club house.

The one-under 70 saw him at 14 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Thomas who had led for a time, and sealed his fifth PGA win.

McIlroy carded a 69 to finish on 11 under overall, while further down the leaderboard Tiger Woods tied 15th after carding 72 (six under overall) and Englishmen Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood finished tied 25 and tied 28th respectively (five and four under).