Rory McIlroy: Windy conditions took me by surprise at US Open

Rory McIlroy during the seocnd round of the US Open on Friday
Rory McIlroy missed the cut in the US Open for the third year in succession, despite a 10-shot improvement on his opening round at Shinnecock Hills.

McIlroy covered the back nine in just 31 shots in a second round of 70, but the damage had already been done by an 80 on Thursday and a front nine of 39.

"The [windy] conditions took me by surprise yesterday and that is what really got me," said McIlroy, who is a combined 53 over par in the US Open since winning it with a record total of 16 under par in 2011.

"The conditions were a lot better today and I played well, the way I have been playing in decent conditions recently.

"It feels like the last three years I have only had three majors to target and this one has been a write-off! Every time you come into a US Open you know it's going to be tough. I showed glimpses of the good form today but I just wish I had handled the conditions better yesterday.

"If I had parred the last three holes yesterday the difference between 78 and 80 would have felt huge. There was a couple of holes yesterday and a couple today that I wish I could get back but that's the way it is.

"I felt my game was in good shape. I felt like i didn't hit that bad shots yesterday - I just wasn't prepared for those conditions."