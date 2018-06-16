Rory McIlroy: Windy conditions took me by surprise at US Open

Rory McIlroy missed the cut in the US Open for the third year in succession, despite a 10-shot improvement on his opening round at Shinnecock Hills.

McIlroy covered the back nine in just 31 shots in a second round of 70, but the damage had already been done by an 80 on Thursday and a front nine of 39.

"The [windy] conditions took me by surprise yesterday and that is what really got me," said McIlroy, who is a combined 53 over par in the US Open since winning it with a record total of 16 under par in 2011.

"The conditions were a lot better today and I played well, the way I have been playing in decent conditions recently.

"It feels like the last three years I have only had three majors to target and this one has been a write-off! Every time you come into a US Open you know it's going to be tough. I showed glimpses of the good form today but I just wish I had handled the conditions better yesterday.

"If I had parred the last three holes yesterday the difference between 78 and 80 would have felt huge. There was a couple of holes yesterday and a couple today that I wish I could get back but that's the way it is.

"I felt my game was in good shape. I felt like i didn't hit that bad shots yesterday - I just wasn't prepared for those conditions."