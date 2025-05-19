Rory McIlroy's lead at the top of the PGA Tour money list cut after Scottie Scheffler's latest major victory
The Northern Irishman, who had a commanding lead prior to the opening tee-shot at Quail Hollow, picked up $49,190 for his four day’s work after he finished T47 for the tournament.
However, this was in stark contrast to Scheffler, who picked up a winners’ cheque of $3,420,000 after claiming the third major title of his career.
In freshly updated figures following the PGA Championship, 36-year-old McIlroy still tops the PGA Tour money list with earnings of $13,978,340.
American Scheffler has now closed that gap as he took his season’s total to $10,131,197.
Justin Thomas $8,680,663, Sepp Straka $8,228,709 and Russell Henley $6,277,375 complete the top five.
There are three PGA Tour events before the next major as the US Open takes place at Oakmont Country Club between June 12-15.