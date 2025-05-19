Rory McIlroy (front) and Scottie Scheffler lead the way on the PGA Tour money list

Rory McIlroy’s lead at the top of the PGA Tour money list has been dwindled after Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the PGA Championship.

The Northern Irishman, who had a commanding lead prior to the opening tee-shot at Quail Hollow, picked up $49,190 for his four day’s work after he finished T47 for the tournament.

However, this was in stark contrast to Scheffler, who picked up a winners’ cheque of $3,420,000 after claiming the third major title of his career.

In freshly updated figures following the PGA Championship, 36-year-old McIlroy still tops the PGA Tour money list with earnings of $13,978,340.

American Scheffler has now closed that gap as he took his season’s total to $10,131,197.

Justin Thomas $8,680,663, Sepp Straka $8,228,709 and Russell Henley $6,277,375 complete the top five.