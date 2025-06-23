Rory McIlroy’s return to Northern Ireland next month as Masters champion may mark a key date in his diary but he has also highlighted excitement at adventures beyond home shores.

McIlroy finished the Travelers Championship on Sunday tied for sixth having posted rounds of 64, 71, 68 and 65 at TPC River Highlands.

That scoring sequence secured McIlroy a reported $695,000 share of the $20million prize purse – with Keegan Bradley’s financial reward for his dramatic victory a winner’s cheque for $3.6million.

April’s Augusta triumph in the Masters left McIlroy with a career clean sweep of major wins and welcome addition to that exclusive grand slam club – adding to the sense of anticipation when he tees off at Royal Portrush on July 17 for The Open.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (right) with caddie Harry Diamond at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Having suffered post-Masters from ‘non-conforming’ driver issues around the PGA Championship then missing the Canadian Open cut, McIlroy found the US Open course punishing but picked up positives from that closing Sunday with a three-under-par 67 the joint best of the day.

He has now left the Travelers Championship for a return to the United Kingdom and brief break before the Scottish Open as his final warm-up for The Open.

Looking past The Open, McIlroy has stops scheduled in India and Australia towards the end of the year and recently offered an insight into his outlook on expanding his personal horizons, along with helping grow the game across the globe.

He will compete over the new DP Tour event in India during October before a December return Down Under for the Australian Open after a decade-long gap.

“I've always wanted to go to India and the European Tour and DP World created a new event there,” said McIlroy. “I was asked at the start of the year would I be interested in going and I said ‘yeah, that sounds amazing’.

"The Hero Indian Open...it's like March-April time.

"I'd love to play DLF and figure out my way around that place, but this one in Delhi (Delhi Golf Club) in October made more sense.

"I've always loved the Australian Open...I've won there before.

"I played there as an amateur in the Australian Open, qualified for it, went through a qualifier in 2005, got through like a nine-man play-off to get in.

"So I've always had a huge affinity for that part of the world.

"So to go back - especially Royal Melbourne this year, Kingston Heath next year - two of the best golf courses in the world on the Sandbelt...that's awesome too.

"It's that part of the year where we have the ability to travel and to do these things and if it makes sense for the schedule...I'm excited to.

"There's never been a (Masters) green jacket in India before.

"So to bring the green jacket to India is something that's going to be really cool.

"To go back to the Australian Open...I won that in 2013.

"I don't know, I like to travel...I like to play in different parts of the world.