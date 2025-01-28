Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy called Monday’s TGL clash with Tiger Woods’ team as “amazing to go up and to compete against one of your heroes”.

Woods’ Jupiter Links team – with a roster that also includes Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner – came out on top over Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) co-owner McIlroy’s Boston Common panel that also features Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama in overtime.

The sides stood level 3-3 on night four in the fledging indoor league’s most high-profile meeting to date, before a nearest-the-pin decider settled affairs.

Kim and Kisner finished ahead over the nearest-the-pin shootouts.

Tiger Woods (left) and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy look on after the Tomorrow's Golf League meeting in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL via Getty Images)

"I've shared the course with him (Woods) many times, and I've been in a couple of final groups with him, and he has just as much intensity out there tonight as he does when he's trying to win a major championship or trying to finish," said McIlroy on the Sky Sports website. "It's amazing to go up and to compete against one of your heroes.

"This is competition, at the end of the day, and we're all trying to beat each other as best we can.

"He stepped up and delivered like he usually does. It was a great match all night, back and forth, and exactly what the league needed.

"It's been really cool to hear that a younger demographic, it's sort of resonated with them.

"One of the visions when we started was to try to engage that younger demographic and give them a bite-sized version of golf that they could get into and understand, and hopefully we've done that."

Woods described the experience as “what we had envisioned for TGL”.

"It is so different to normal golf…it was definitely different than when we first played," said Woods. "This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered.

"It couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter.

"Everyone in the audience was engaged...hopefully all the viewership were engaged.

"We as players loved it."