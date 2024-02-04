Rory McIlroy is 15 shots off the lead at Pebble Beach entering a final round rescheduled due to bad weather. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

PGA Tour officials made the decision due to strong winds and rain on the Monterey Peninsula, with play now due to get under way at 8am local time (4pm GMT) Monday from the first and 10th tees.

McIlroy’s 69 round on Saturday included six birdies and three bogeys.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark holds a one-shot lead over Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg following a third round of 60.

France’s Matthieu Pavon, who won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines last week, is two shots off the lead.

Justin Thomas, who will start the final round four shots behind Clark, joked on social media that the strength of the wind meant he would have needed to hit a five iron on the famous par-three seventh, which measures less than 100 yards.

However, in response to a suggestion that he could play at nearby Cypress Point instead, the former world number one wrote: “I was all for going to cypress to play a few today just to see how fun it would be, then watched a massive tree snap and fall on property and fire trucks everywhere trying to help out with trees falling on the roads. Voted against it for safety reasons.”

Clark shot a 60 on Saturday to take the lead heading into the final round.

He made five putts of at least 25 feet in his 12-under-par round with two eagles, nine birdies and one bogey, eclipsing the previous record of 62.

Clark, who had a lengthy eagle putt at the last to break 60, said he had a “really good feel on the greens”.

He said: “I was just, ‘See ball, hit ball, try to hit it where I wanted to’. So in my mind I was like, ‘All right, let’s just get us to where we’re putting,’ because the hole seemed like a bucket today.”

Clark’s round does count as a course record on the PGA Tour, despite the players being able to clean and place balls on the fairways.

Sweden’s Aberg continued his strong tournament with a five-under-par 67, with Pavon a further shot behind as he chases a second successive victory on tour.