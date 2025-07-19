​After the many months of quiet diligence in private and a million small decisions made in pursuit of perfection by Royal Portrush course manager Graeme Beatt, the eyes of the sporting world this week have centred on that spectacular end product.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work of Beatt and his trusted in-house team - alongside expert guidance from Open Championship organisers The R&A - has been central in the mammoth project of preparation and transformation to welcome a record-breaking 278,000 spectators and world-class field of 156 players to Northern Ireland.

Turning one picturesque corner of the country into the biggest sporting event in home history has been a labour of love for Beatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now over a decade connected to Royal Portrush and a veteran of the last Open on home soil in 2019, the Scotland-born course manager is relishing the result of so much hard work behind the scenes.

Rory McIlroy back home this week and on the fifth green at the spectacular Royal Portrush. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"It's a really proud moment...there are so many emotions I suppose,” said Beatt. "Hearing the feedback through caddies and players from the last time (2019) was amazing...I just hope we can replicate that or maybe go one better.

"From a playing point of view the golf course is just phenomenal.

"What I love are the undulations and how natural the site is and none of it really looks man-made...even to a trained eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even some of the newer areas, the shapes to make them blend with the rest of the golf course is a really big thing.

Current Royal Portrush course manager Graeme Beatt - pictured in 2015 - has helped shape the stunning setting for more than a decade. (Photo by Lorcan Doherty /PressEye)

"Even the way you play out to the sea and you've got all those views.

"Some of the little surprises along the way...walking up 15 and you get to the top of the hill and you've just got this amazing view out the back of the green.

"There's so much about the Dunluce that makes it really special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From a spectator point of view, there's just so much more space.

"We've more people coming but the numbers for each day aren't increased, if that makes sense.

"The big championship days, the numbers are the same as the last Open but with the practice days sold out and bigger crowds.

"There's much more space, the hospitality areas are more than twice the size...I think the visitor experience will be better.

"I thought it was amazing before but now it's spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The bulk of our work on Dunluce was visitor experience and to house bigger hospitality tents.

"The changes to how the golf is played are fairly minimal, it's a little bit longer than it was in 2019.

"There's a few little tweaks here and there most people wouldn't really notice."

As office space goes, spending your days in such a stunning setting must stand as a perk of a job and Beatt has enjoyed the first-hand perspective of changes big and small towards preparing Royal Portrush as Open hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Structures go up so quickly and so many people on site...that side of it's so amazing, the course looks so different,” said Beatt. "I remember from the last Open how the structures are built then you get used to seeing them and once they come down the course looks really strange without all of that.”

Having grown up a few miles from a St Andrews venue celebrated as the home of golf, Beatt’s work has taken him around the world before arriving in Northern Ireland.

"Just to be working and involved at a club like Royal Portrush is great,” he said. "For being such a traditional and highly-rated club it's really friendly and nice place to work all the time, not just with The Open coming.

"We (internal Royal Portrush staff and external R&A officials) all work towards the same goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the weather we have and the turf we have...every course is so different but we would know all the quirks and conditions and how to manage situations different times of the year.

"With everyone's knowledge and expertise it all comes together to be a real team event in the end.

"I think I've 11 who haven't done an Open at Royal Portrush so that's really exciting as well for their CVs and future careers.

"It's such a massive event and can be a shock to the system if you haven't seen that before...it's good to lean on the R&A as they've experience of multiple venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We probably had the most difficult winter any of us could remember in terms of managing turf...we had the storms and everything and we had a really dry spring with summer temperatures before we'd really had any growth.