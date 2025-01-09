Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports linking Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin with a shock move to LIV Golf have not affected Great Britain and Ireland players ahead of this week’s Team Cup in Abu Dhabi, says captain Justin Rose.

McKibbin has been heavily linked with a move to Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team in the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

The 22-year-old, who is competing in Abu Dhabi for Team GB&I, refused to comment on the reports on Wednesday.

McKibbin said he had nothing to say “out of respect” for his team-mates in the Team Cup event, adding: “It’s a team event, so [I’m] just trying to give my best to the team and see how many points I can get.”

Tom McKibbin of Team Great Britain & Ireland tees off on the third hole during a practice round prior to the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort

Captain Rose says the speculation has not been an issue ahead of the event, which gets under way today.

“I think we're all aware of that. It hasn't been confirmed to me, but it hasn't been denied either,” he told the BBC.

“The team room is the team room this week and the lads are all here for this week.”

Rose added that players had become accustomed to speculation over their contemporaries joining LIV Golf since its formation in 2022.

“I think all of that is down the road in the future and we're used to that narrative in golf now the last few years, it's been unsettled for a while,” said the 2013 US Open champion.

“We’re all quite accustomed to it. My team is just enjoying being here in the Middle East - what a wonderful place to start the season - and mucking in and wanting to get their own individual seasons off to a fantastic start.”

Holywood’s McKibbin secured his PGA Tour card in Dubai in November but looks set to give up his playing rights on the United States-based circuit.

He turned professional in April 2021 and won his first DP World Tour event in June 2023 at the Porsche European Open in Germany.

Fellow Northern Ireland man Graeme McDowell made the switch to LIV in 2022.

The LIV Golf season begins in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on February 6.