Scottie Scheffler says he is looking forward to returning to Royal Portrush Golf Club after getting his hands on the Claret Jug for the first time.

The American eased his way to his fourth major title after a three-shot victory on the Dunluce links.

The success means Scheffler has won three out of the four major prizes in golf - one shy of the grand slam feat which Rory McIlroy achieved at the Masters back in April.

After previously winning the Masters twice, the PGA Championship and now the Open – Scheffler now needs to get his hands on the US Open to complete the set.

USA's Scottie Scheffler celebrates victory with the Claret Jug on the 18th following day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

In his victory speech on the 18th green, Scheffler said: "Thank you to Royal Portrush and the town here. I wish I could have seen more of the town but it was a business week.

"It was a tremendous week and I look forward to hopefully bringing The Open back here."

He added: “Thank you so much to the fans this week for all the support. I know I wasn't the fan favourite today, but I did hear a lot of USA and Dallas, Texas chants. So I appreciate you guys coming out to support.

“The fan support all week was tremendous. It was a ton of fun to get to play here. I got to play with Shane the first couple days, and you guys coming out to support Shane the way you did was really special. It was really fun to play in front of such a great crowd.

“To my family, starting with my wife and my son, thank you so much for the support. I couldn't do any of this without you. I just love you very much. I can't wait to get home and celebrate.”

Sky Sports grabbed a few words with the winner and when asked if he would be celebrating in the north coast this evening, Scheffler outlined he has other plans.

"We are maybe heading back home,” he stated.

"We did get out for breakfast each day...but we will be heading home.