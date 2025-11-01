Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin has been rewarded for ‘giving it a good go’ by ending a third successive day top of the Link Hong Kong Open leaderboard – holding a slender one-shot lead before the final round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside immediate title glory if he can protect that advantage across the decisive fourth outing, McKibbin will step up aware of rewards beyond the weekend.

The Link Hong Kong Open is the seventh of nine elevated Asian Tour events that provide a LIV Golf League pathway for the season-ending International Series Rankings champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory this weekend also, crucially, comes with automatic Masters qualification, plus Open Championship opportunity for the field’s leading non-exempt finisher.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old, who proved impressive this year across the LIV Golf circuit as part of Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team, finished with seven birdies and two bogeys towards a second successive 65 tally having set a course record 60 to kick off his week’s challenge.

MJ Maguire and Peter Uihlein sit, respectively, back by one and two shots in pursuit of leader McKibbin and his target of Hong Kong success plus a debut Masters spot.

“It was pretty good overall,” said McKibbin, winner of the Porsche European Open in Germany during 2023. “I felt the course was playing a little tougher – the pins seemed harder but I played some very nice golf...I holed a few good putts and everything felt solid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think everyone came here knowing those spots are available (Masters and Open) but, for me, finishing second or third doesn’t make a big difference.

"I went into the week with the mindset of giving it a good go and that’s what I’ll try to do.”