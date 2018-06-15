US OPEN GOLF: Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell miss cut at US Open

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell both missed the cut following the second day of US Open play at Shinnecock Hills.

Each entered Friday’s second day aiming to improve on first-day frustrations but, in spite of some plus-points, fell short.

McDowell took to Twitter last night with the view his improved second-round score of 70 would not prove enough to rescue his US Open experience.

The Northern Ireland favourite recovered from 79 on Thursday’s wind-disrupted first round with a positive performance that included birdies on the 10th, 16th and fourth holes.

However, a bogey on the seventh and double-bogey on the ninth proved setbacks as he finished on a nine-over tally - with the projected cut standing at plus eight.

McDowell summed up feelings on Twitter with the following message: “It’s going to be close but I think it misses unfortunately”.

McIlroy’s bid to bounce back from his worst opening round in Major history of 80 on Thursday proved one of continued frustration - with four birdies along the back nine proving too little, too late. A birdie at the par-three 11th marked a first of the afternoon for McIlroy.

McIlroy’s bid to build on a four-Major haul suffered with a nightmare start on the first day that left him on course for a third consecutive US Open early exit.

He wrapped up day two on a level-par round of 70 to stand alongside his one-to-forget 80 for 10 over.

Dustin Johnson took a massive step towards a second US Open victory in three years as Tiger Woods also looked set to miss the cut at Shinnecock Hills.

Johnson, who is looking to become only the second player after Woods to win the title as world number one, carded a second round of 67 to set a daunting clubhouse target of four under par.

But playing partner Woods fell foul of the opening hole for the second day running and even a late rally was unlikely to be enough to avoid just the third missed cut of his career in the event.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood had produced the lowest score of the week to date with a superb 66 to finish one over par alongside Henrik Stenson, the former Open champion recovering from a poor start to shoot 70.

But with any wind completely dying away by late afternoon, Ian Poulter closed to within two shots of Johnson’s lead with four to play, with 2013 champion Justin Rose another shot back.

“I like golf courses where par is a really good score and here, on every hole, par is a good score,” said Johnson, who regained top spot in the world rankings with victory in Memphis on Sunday and is trying to become the first player to win the US Open immediately after a victory on the PGA Tour.

“I played well and my speed on my putts has been very good. To hole that one on the seventh (from 45 feet) was a nice bonus.”

Woods ran up a triple-bogey seven on the 407-yard par four in a first round of 78 and after covering the back nine at Shinnecock in 35 on Friday, made a double bogey on the same hole following a terrible approach from the middle of the fairway.

Further dropped shots on the second and sixth left Woods on 12 over par and seemingly certain to make an early exit, only for birdies at the eighth and ninth to keep his faint hopes alive.

“It’s just what I have done the last few events, I have not putted well,” said Woods, who made three double bogeys, one triple bogey and six bogeys over the two days, along with just five birdies.

“You don’t win major championships slapping it around the place and missing putts. I was disappointed with the way I played and I will have to do better.

None of the later starters were able to make much of an impression on Johnson’s advantage, with joint overnight leader Ian Poulter following a bogey on the 10th - his opening hole - with eight straight pars to remain level par.

Compatriot Paul Casey was a shot further back after covering the front nine in 33 thanks to birdies on the fourth and fifth, with former champion Justin Rose also one over after 10 holes.

The halfway cut remained at seven over par and meant McIlroy needed a brilliant finish to avoid a third straight early exit from an event he won in record fashion in 2011.

McIlroy had bogeyed the second and seventh to fall back to 12 over par.

Players hoping to make the cut would have been dismayed to see the wind die completely, but it allowed the chasing pack to edge closer to Johnson’s lead.

Poulter ended a run of 11 straight pars with birdies at the fourth and fifth to move to two under, with Rose a shot behind after picking up strokes on the second and fifth.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka was also three under for the day, and two over in total, after five birdies in the space of seven holes.