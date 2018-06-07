US OPEN: Rory McIlroy to partner Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth

After missing out on the career grand slam at the Masters, Rory McIlroy will partner the next two players with a chance to achieve the feat in next week’s US Open.

McIlroy, who needs to win at Augusta National to complete a full set of major titles, will play alongside Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills, starting at 0802 local time (1302BST) on Thursday.

Mickelson, who has finished runner-up a record six times, can complete the grand slam with victory in the US Open, while Spieth’s missing major is the US PGA Championship.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is also among the early starters on the opening day, the American teeing off from the first at 0740 (1240BST) alongside two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and former world number one Jason Day.

They are followed 11 minutes later by an all-English group of Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett and Ian Poulter, while Masters champion Patrick Reed tees off at the same time from the 10th alongside Zach Johnson and Charl Schwartzel.

Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello make up an all-Spanish group at 1314 (1814BST) on Thursday, with world number one Justin Thomas, 2016 champion Dustin Johnson and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods getting their tournament under way at 1347 (1847BST).